Bad Bunny Draws Impressive Final First Week Sales For New Album "DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS"

BYGabriel Bras Nevares503 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Oklahoma City Thunder at New York Knicks
Mar 31, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Rapper / singer Bad Bunny looks on during the game between the New York Knicks and the Oklahoma City Thunder at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Considering that this is a hyper-regional Sunday drop, this achievement hits different.

Bad Bunny might be one of the biggest superstars in the world, but he has much more important missions on his mind than commercial success. Then again, that's certainly a plus, isn't it? Moreover, we have the official first week sales numbers for his new album DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS, which moved 118K units in its first tracking week of release. This is very impressive considering that the project dropped on a Sunday at 12PM local time, and also because it's the Puerto Rican legend's most hyper-regional and, therefore, somewhat inaccessible album yet. But from a critical standpoint, it may very well be his best and most powerful artistic statement to date.

That's certainly reflected in the praise for DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS from seemingly every corner, which was beaten out by Lil Baby's WHAM for a No. 1 debut following a tight race. Still, it's clear that Bad Bunny had another idea for how he wanted this album to truly succeed. The LP didn't drop on just a random Sunday. It was Three Kings Day Eve, a holiday observed all over the Christian world but with particular resonance and significance in B.B.'s home of Puerto Rico, where the United States' invasion in 1898 – and subsequently – risked erasing that cultural celebration if it wasn't for the archipelago's staunch defiance of that imposition.

Read More: Take An Official Look At Bad Bunny And Messi’s Adidas Gazelle

Bad Bunny Performing In Nashville

Bad Bunny performs on stage for his “Most Wanted Tour” at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, May 11, 2024. © Stephanie Amador / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The native Puerto Rican sounds of bomba and plena – along with wider Latin American fusions of salsa, dembow, boleros, and many others – define DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS, and so do all of the lyrical references to boricua culture and its current sociopolitical context. For Bad Bunny, there are no qualms about these nuggets of cultural resonance not translating to other audiences, even to Spanish speakers without a context for Puerto Rican slang and cultural references.

But don't let that scare you away from DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS if this all sounds like gibberish to you, as the production, songwriting, and passion are wholly universal and precisely executed with grace and skill. Bad Bunny has come a long way, and the "PIToRRO DE COCO" artist is now enjoying the fruits of his labor.

Read More: Bad Bunny Finally Comes Home & Closes His “Most Wanted” Tour With Stellar Puerto Rican Shows: Review

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
...