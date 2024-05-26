Bad Bunny & Kendall Jenner Spark Reconciliation Rumors With Miami Date Night

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner might be back together.

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner went out for dinner together at Gekko Japanese Steakhouse in Miami on Friday night after the singer performed at the Kaseya Center. TMZ reports that the two entered the restaurant together and dined in a VIP room for an hour and 20 minutes before leaving after midnight. Despite the night out, they didn't display any egregious acts of public affection. The dinner date has sparked rumors of a reconciliation between the former couple that broke up back in December of last year.

The latest date comes after Bunny and Jenner were spotted getting intimate while hanging out at an after-party for the Met Gala, earlier this month. TMZ also reports that they seem to have stayed at the same hotel during that trip to New York City.

Bad Bunny & Kendall Jenner Party After The Met Gala

Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny and guests at the Après Met 2 Met Gala After Party hosted by Carlos Nazario, Emily Ratajkowski, Francesco Risso, Paloma Elsesser, Raul Lopez and Renell Medra on May 6, 2024 in New York, New York. (Photo by Aurora Rose/WWD via Getty Images)

Fans had mixed responses to the Miami date night on Instagram. In the comments section of TMZ's post, one user wrote: "Sorry but never thought these two were ever really together. They looked liked they chilled a lot and enjoyed each others company and maybe hooked up at least once but nothing serious. Good for them. And dinner is dinner. So what." Another wrote: "People who are just bored. They go do their rounds and then circle back."

Bad Bunny & Kendall Jenner Meet Up In Miami

Jenner and Bunny were first spotted going out together in February 2023. Over the next several months they made numerous public appearances with one another, including a Lakers game, a Tyler the Creator concert, and more. Be on the lookout for further updates on Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner on HotNewHipHop.

