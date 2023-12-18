Bad Bunny & Kendall Jenner Have Broken Up: Report

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner have called it quits according to a new report from PEOPLE. The two have not been seen together publically since attending an afterparty for Saturday Night Live in October. Bad Bunny had been serving as the host and musical guest for the episode. Neither Bunny nor Jenner have commented on the report.

The two first sparked relationship rumors after going on a double date with Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber back in February. At the time, another source for PEOPLE reported: "She likes him and is having fun. He is different from guys that she dated in the past. He is very charming." In the months afterward, they mostly kept things private, avoiding talking about their romance and making occasional public appearances together.

Bad Bunny & Kendall Jenner Attend Lakers-Warriors Playoff Game

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 12: Yung Taco, Renell Medrano, Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny attend the Western Conference Semifinal Playoff game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on May 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

In September, they both attended Gucci's Spring/Summer 2024 Fashion Show in Milan, where they sat in the front row next to one another. During an interview with Vanity Fair in October, Bunny admitted he was working on speaking English for one woman in his life. "With some people, I speak English — with some specific people,” Bad Bunny said at the time. “With one of them, I couldn’t talk to her before."

The source for PEOPLE didn't provide an explanation for their breakup. The news comes after TMZ caught that Jenner was on a ski trip to Aspen, last week, without her now-ex partner in tow. With their breakup, Bunny joins the slew of celebrities Jenner has dated over the years including Harry Styles, Nick Jonas, A$AP Rocky, Jordan Clarkson, Blake Griffin, Ben Simmons, and Devin Booker. Be on the lookout for further updates on Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner on HotNewHipHop.

