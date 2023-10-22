Bad Bunny Does It All On “SNL,” Kendall Jenner Joins Him At After Party

Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio is on top of the world right now, and few names can drum up as much interest for a Saturday Night Live gig. Moreover, Bad Bunny played the role of host and performer, doing his best to give us a lot of laughs and a couple of great performances. Certainly, he has the latter on lock, and considering that comedy is subjective (and there's a language barrier at play), his hosting and acting skills seem to be divisive online. Many loved the sketches, with some being thematically appropriate like a rap battle or a Latino household, while others were less than impressed.

Regardless, it was nonetheless quite the engaging experience to see the Puerto Rican onstage and give this staple of pop culture a shot after previous cameos, whether you're Boricua yourself or not. For his performance, he picked his two singles from his brand-new album nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana (Nobody Knows What's Going To Happen Tomorrow). While "UN PREVIEW" and "MONACO" are definitely highlights, it would've been great to see Bad Bunny perform some of his amazing deep cuts from the project. Still, considering that it's a tribute to his day-one fans, his original sound, and far from his most popular styles, it's an understandable choice.

Bad Bunny Performs "MONACO" On Saturday Night Live

After the 29-year-old killed it on SNL, he went for a night out in New York City with Kendall Jenner to celebrate. While the two have remained pretty tight-lipped about their relationship, that hasn't stopped them from having plenty of fun in the public eye. Other celebrities who made cameos during Bad Bunny's TV stint, like Lady Gaga and Pedro Pascal, were unfortunately not spotted here. It looks like it was still a great time, and one that marks a pretty special day for El Conejo Malo.

Meanwhile, what did you think about this Saturday Night Live episode and its musical performances? Does Benito have a future in other performing arts or should he stick to cameo appearances? However you may feel, let us know in the comments down below. Also, come back to HNHH for the latest news and updates on Bad Bunny.

