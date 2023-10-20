Bad Bunny’s First Week Sales Lower Than Projected, Offset & Ken Carson Do Impressive Numbers

October has undeniably been one of the biggest months that rap has had in 2023 so far, namely due to the long-awaited arrival of Drake's For All The Dogs. When the father of one finally put that out for his fans, many others felt more comfortable sharing their work, knowing they wouldn't disappear beneath Drizzy. The next weekend, Bad Bunny shared his surprise LP, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Manana, which was initially projected to sell 200 - 225K copies in its first week out.

On Friday (October 20), the final numbers came in, revealing that Benito fell short of Hits Daily Double's estimate by a few thousand. Instead, his album moved 8K in pure sales plus 174K in streaming, totalling 183K. Elsewhere in the world of hip-hop, Offset impressed us by selling 70K album-equivalent units of his latest solo project, SET IT OFF. Far more of his came from pure sales (26K) than we saw with Bunny, crediting just 43K to streaming.

Bad Bunny's Surprise Album Sells 183K

We also saw noteworthy efforts from Ken Carson and Westside Gunn appear on this week's chart. The former sold 49K copies of A Great Chaos, while the latter moved 20K of And Then They Pray For You. The Griselda hitmaker faced some backlash over his work, but he was quick to address the haters on social media before focusing energy back on his big plans for the future.

Carson impressed plenty of music lovers with his A Great Chaos project, including Drake. The Canadian gave him a co-sign on Instagram, which obviously means the world to an up-and-comer at this time. Read more about that at the link below, and let us know which new album from October has been your favourite so far in the comments.

