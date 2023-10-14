Bad Bunny’s Steamy Revelations In Song: Did He Hook Up With Kendall Jenner at Her Sister’s House?

Bad Bunny isn't afraid to put it all on the table for the world to know. In the world of music, artists often use their lyrics as a platform for self-expression and storytelling. Their music provides a glimpse into their personal lives and experiences. Bad Bunny, the Puerto Rican sensation, has certainly taken this approach to a new level with the release of his latest album, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana. In one particular track, "Fina," the rapper seemingly drops a bombshell hinting at a steamy encounter with none other than Kendall Jenner, a member of the Kardashian-Jenner dynasty, right at her sister's residence. Kendall and Bad Bunny have been allegedly dating for a few months now. The two have been spotted together many times, for many occasions.

However, Bad Bunny is now using the relationship to fuel inspiration for his music. The song in question that has the Internet in a frenzy has lyrics that read, "Que yo soy un bellaco, pero tú me gana’ / Bien arrebata’o chingando en casa de tu hermana," which can be translated to, "That I'm a scoundrel, but you beat me / Good snatch or f**king at your sister's house." This revelation has sent fans and media outlets into speculation. Now people are wondering which Kardashian-Jenner sister's house it might be. This latest song adds a whole new level of intrigue to Bad Bunny and Kendell Jenner's relationship.

Read More: Bad Bunny & Kendall Jenner Make Their Romance Instagram-Official

Bad Bunny And Kendall Jenner Continuously Spotted Together

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner attend The After hosted by Diddy & Doja Cat powered by Ciroc Premium Vodka and DeLeon Tequila at Club Love on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)

Kendall Jenner is no stranger to the public eye herself. Her association with the Kardashian family has made her a household name. And this mention in Bad Bunny's song has raised eyebrows. It's leaving listeners eager to decipher the mystery behind this lyrical confession. Whether it's a mere creative expression or a real-life encounter, Bad Bunny has a hit on his hands. People are loving the album as well.

In addition, this isn't the first time that fans have assumed Bad Bunny was talking about Kendall Jenner in his music. In his other song "Un Preview," the song appears to be alluding to Kendall the entire time. Within the visuals specifically, there's a cowgirl character that enthusiasts believe bears a striking resemblance to Kendall Jenner. Earlier this year, as HNHH previously reported, the duo was allegedly seen sharing an intimate moment at a club in Los Angeles. Stay tuned to HNHH for any updates on these lovebirds.

Read More: Bad Bunny Fans Looking For Kendall Jenner Clues In New Music Video