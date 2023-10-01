Bad Bunny & Kendall Jenner Make Their Romance Instagram-Official

All the doubters and hopefuls got some bad news this week: Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are officially together. Of course, that's not really disheartening unless you're a hardcore Benito fan who wanted him to avoid the Kardashian curse, you lust for one or the other, or had some other reason to hate on them. Regardless, the reality is that they seem quite happy together, and even became business partners by starring in Gucci's new Valigeria campaign. Their reposts of it on their Instagram accounts made their relationship set in stone, yet there was never really any doubt as to whether they were serious. To be fair, Kendall just posted a picture of her for the campaign as a post, but they both posted content together on their Stories.

Moreover, the two were spotted all over: double dates, horseback riding, fashion shows, concerts, sporting events, and so much more. Still, Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner haven't said much about their fling, and their tight-lipped nature meant for some fans that they weren't really serious. However, we now know that the Puerto Rican superstar just wants to keep those things private, and the model probably agrees. If nothing else, they definitely made this Gucci campaign a buzzing topic online, and that promo is nothing to complain about for anyone involved.

Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny Go IG Official

In addition, it also added an extra layer of speculation and mystery to pretty much anything either of them do. For example, Bad Bunny's new music video for his song "UN PREVIEW" is (according to Twitter Stans) filled with references to Kendall Jenner. The main thing to consider with this interpretation is the horse theme, which could allude to her recent Stella McCartney gig. It's a bit of a stretch, but we'll take it. After all, the reggaetón hitmaker inspires that allure everywhere he goes, and where she goes is no different.

Meanwhile, all fans wait on now is just a little more insight into their bond, which could come in due time. For now, though, they seem pretty private on the personal end, although making things official through a brand partnership is a solid way to hard-launch it. We wish them the best either way. For more news and updates on Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner, stay posted on HNHH.

