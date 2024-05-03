Anuel AA Compares Bad Bunny & Kendall Jenner To Diddy & Cassie On New Track "Toki"

BYCaroline Fisher504 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Amiri : Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 18: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Anuel AA attends the Amiri Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 18, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/Getty Images)

Anuel AA isn't dodging any smoke.

Back in December of last year, it was reported that Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner decided to go their separate ways after almost a year of dating. Throughout their relationship, they kept a pretty low profile, though they did end up starring in a Gucci campaign together a few months before their split. While they didn't share many details of the breakup, sources claimed that neither of them were ready for anything too long-term when they got together.

"They have cr*zy busy schedules and know they're still young and have a lot more to experience individually before settling down," a source told Entertainment Tonight at the time. "They still want the best for one another. Kendall’s family still thinks highly of him. They just want her to be with whoever makes her happy, treats her with love and respect, and someone that understands and can handle the attention that comes along with dating her with poise and grace."

Read More: Bad Bunny x Adidas Gazelle Indoor Coming This Year

Anuel AA Takes Aim At Bad Bunny

One of Bad Bunny's longtime foes, Anuel AA, seems to disagree. Earlier this week, he dropped off his new song "Toki" alongside Casper Magico, Luar La L, and Izaak. On it, he takes aim at his fellow Puerto Rican performer, claiming that Kendall broke up with him for the same reason Cassie split from Diddy. For those who don't recall, Cassie sued Diddy for alleged sexual assault, physical abuse, and more in November of last year. They settled shortly after she filed, though Diddy and his team insist this was not an admission of guilt.

What do you think of Anuel AA dissing Bad Bunny on his new track "Toki" with Casper Magico, Luar La L, and Izaak? What about him alleging that Kendall left him for the same reason Cassie left Diddy? Did he go too far? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Anuel AA Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The Rapper

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
recommended content
The After Hosted By Diddy &amp; Doja CatMusicBad Bunny Spotted Rocking Kendall Jenner's Necklace5.8K
2023 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 1MusicBad Bunny Fans Looking For Kendall Jenner Clues In New Music Video1.9K
2023 Latin American Music Awards - ArrivalsMusicAnuel AA Thinks He's A "Piece Of S**t" For Letting 6ix9ine Raise His Daughter7.5K
MusicBad Bunny & Kendall Jenner Try To Stay Lowkey In L.A. Night Out4.4K