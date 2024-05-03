Anuel AA Compares Bad Bunny & Kendall Jenner To Diddy & Cassie On New Track "Toki"

Back in December of last year, it was reported that Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner decided to go their separate ways after almost a year of dating. Throughout their relationship, they kept a pretty low profile, though they did end up starring in a Gucci campaign together a few months before their split. While they didn't share many details of the breakup, sources claimed that neither of them were ready for anything too long-term when they got together.

"They have cr*zy busy schedules and know they're still young and have a lot more to experience individually before settling down," a source told Entertainment Tonight at the time. "They still want the best for one another. Kendall’s family still thinks highly of him. They just want her to be with whoever makes her happy, treats her with love and respect, and someone that understands and can handle the attention that comes along with dating her with poise and grace."

Anuel AA Takes Aim At Bad Bunny

One of Bad Bunny's longtime foes, Anuel AA, seems to disagree. Earlier this week, he dropped off his new song "Toki" alongside Casper Magico, Luar La L, and Izaak. On it, he takes aim at his fellow Puerto Rican performer, claiming that Kendall broke up with him for the same reason Cassie split from Diddy. For those who don't recall, Cassie sued Diddy for alleged sexual assault, physical abuse, and more in November of last year. They settled shortly after she filed, though Diddy and his team insist this was not an admission of guilt.

What do you think of Anuel AA dissing Bad Bunny on his new track "Toki" with Casper Magico, Luar La L, and Izaak? What about him alleging that Kendall left him for the same reason Cassie left Diddy? Did he go too far? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

