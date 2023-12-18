Anuel AA Sends Shots At Various Latino Artists, Including 6ix9ine On 10-Minute Diss Track "Glock, Glock, Glock"

Anuel AA just unloaded on a large portion of Latino rappers and artists in his latest single. He certainly had a lot he wanted to get off his chest. We say that because the song is a whopping 10 minutes in length. Just a moment ago, we wrote a piece on some of the names that the Puerto Rican artist decided to aim at. Primarily, it addresses his issues with Arcángel, but what is really catching a lot of listener's attention are specific lyrics toward somebody else.

He also goes after Tekashi 6ix9ine, who is dating AA's former interest, Yailin La Más Viral. They had a child together and now the rainbow-haired rapper is taking care of the kid with her. The bar that addresses this is, "I know I'm a piece of s***, a snitch is taking care of my daughter." Because of this, the song is gaining attention, and fast.

Read More: Jackie Goldschneider Net Worth 2023: What Is The "RHONJ" Star Worth?

Listen To "Glock, Glock, Glock" By Anuel AA

Since the song's release it sits at nearly 1.1 million views on YouTube and is number 19 on trending for music. Additionally, over 19,000 people have commented. On Genius, AA's track has over 33,000 page views. You can be one of the many to analyze the lyrics with the YouTube link above.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new single, "Glock, Glock, Glock," by Anuel AA? Do you think we will get a response from any of the artists he went after in this song? Is this one of the better diss tracks we have heard in the past couple of years, why or why not? If not, do you think it would have been better if it was shorter than 10 minutes? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Anuel AA. Finally, stay with us for all of the best song drops throughout the week.

Read More: Anuel AA Thinks He's A "Piece Of S**t" For Letting 6ix9ine Raise His Daughter