Farruko Scorches Anuel AA In New Diss Track "San Miguel"

Yet another feud for Anuel.

It looks like yet another feud is heating up for Puerto Rican trap and reggaetón star Anuel AA, as Bayamón, Puerto Rico's own Farruko dropped a diss track against him titled "San Miguel." For those unaware, it seems like their feud really popped off when the latter named Eladio Carrión as his favorite boricua trap artist, which seemed to rub Anuel the wrong way. AA is no stranger to battles and conflicts within the reggaetón and wider Latin music scene, whether that's with Bad Bunny, his ex girlfriend KAROL G, or many other artists within Puerto Rico and Latin America as a whole.

Basically, Farruko challenges Anuel AA to prove his supposedly fake street status and respond with artistic merit, not with social media antics. Will that actually happen? Probably not, but depending on how far "San Miguel" goes, we might see a response track. It's certainly a contrast to Anuel's other beefs, such as his volatile clash with 6ix9ine, that were more Twitter fingers than (lyrical) trigger fingers. Still, this new diss track is more of a warning shot than anything, and if it progresses, we could definitely enter into much uglier territory. Hopefully it doesn't escalate too far.

Farruko's Anuel AA Diss Track, "San Miguel"

Regardless, Anuel AA has other strong controversies to contend with that don't relate to his beefs with Farruko or other Puerto Rican reggaetón stars. For example, his public support of Donald Trump resulted in a lot of backlash from the boricua community and from Latin America as a whole. Of course, Anuel probably doesn't care very much since Trump won the election and he pretty much thrives off of scandals and negative engagement just as much as he enjoys the praise and support of his rabid fanbase.