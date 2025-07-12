Bad Bunny’s Latest Gazelle Collection Honors His Roots

The Bad Bunny x adidas Gazelle Puerto Rico “City Series” brings vibrant storytelling to a timeless silhouette. With this pack, Bad Bunny continues his tradition of honoring Puerto Rican culture.

This time through three bold Gazelle colorways inspired by iconic locations across the island. The “City Series” concept taps into adidas’ long-standing practice of dedicating shoes to cities around the world.

Each colorway represents a distinct part of Puerto Rico: “El Yunque” celebrates the lush rainforest with layered greens, “Santurce” captures the lively energy of San Juan with loud oranges, and “Cabo Rojo” nods to the pink salt flats in muted rose tones.

The first two dropped exclusively in Puerto Rico on July 11, while “Cabo Rojo” is getting a global release on July 26. Design-wise, all three pairs feature premium suede, warped overlays around the toe box, and the city name embossed in gold on the lateral sides.

It’s a fresh twist on the classic Gazelle, grounded in roots but looking ahead. The photos give a closer look at each pair’s tonal depth and texture. It shows off the quality materials and how well each colorway stands on its own. This release marks another strong entry in Bad Bunny’s growing legacy with adidas.

Bad Bunny x Adidas Gazelle Puerto Rico “City Series”

The Bad Bunny x adidas Gazelle Puerto Rico “City Series” features three suede-heavy colorways that each honor a different location in Puerto Rico. “El Yunque” combines deep and light green shades for a rainforest vibe.

“Santurce” comes in layered oranges that reflect the vibrant energy of San Juan. Also the “Cabo Rojo” pairs soft pinks and clay hues, inspired by the region’s famous salt flats.

Each pair comes with a signature warped toe box overlay, gum soles, co-branded details, and the city's name embossed in gold on the side. Further, subtle blue zigzag stitching on the tongue adds a final unique touch.