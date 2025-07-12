Bad Bunny’s Latest Gazelle Collection Honors His Roots

BY Ben Atkinson 260 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
bad-bunny-x-adidas-gazelle-puerto-rico-city-series-sneaker-news
Image via Adidas
The Bad Bunny x Adidas Gazelle Puerto Rico “City Series” blends heritage, color, and storytelling in three vibrant colorways.

The Bad Bunny x adidas Gazelle Puerto Rico “City Series” brings vibrant storytelling to a timeless silhouette. With this pack, Bad Bunny continues his tradition of honoring Puerto Rican culture.

This time through three bold Gazelle colorways inspired by iconic locations across the island. The “City Series” concept taps into adidas’ long-standing practice of dedicating shoes to cities around the world.

Each colorway represents a distinct part of Puerto Rico: “El Yunque” celebrates the lush rainforest with layered greens, “Santurce” captures the lively energy of San Juan with loud oranges, and “Cabo Rojo” nods to the pink salt flats in muted rose tones.

The first two dropped exclusively in Puerto Rico on July 11, while “Cabo Rojo” is getting a global release on July 26. Design-wise, all three pairs feature premium suede, warped overlays around the toe box, and the city name embossed in gold on the lateral sides.

It’s a fresh twist on the classic Gazelle, grounded in roots but looking ahead. The photos give a closer look at each pair’s tonal depth and texture. It shows off the quality materials and how well each colorway stands on its own. This release marks another strong entry in Bad Bunny’s growing legacy with adidas.

Read More: Jordan Luka 4 “Light Orewood Brown/Tangerine” Is Fall Ready

Bad Bunny x Adidas Gazelle Puerto Rico “City Series”

The Bad Bunny x adidas Gazelle Puerto Rico “City Series” features three suede-heavy colorways that each honor a different location in Puerto Rico. “El Yunque” combines deep and light green shades for a rainforest vibe.

“Santurce” comes in layered oranges that reflect the vibrant energy of San Juan. Also the “Cabo Rojo” pairs soft pinks and clay hues, inspired by the region’s famous salt flats.

Each pair comes with a signature warped toe box overlay, gum soles, co-branded details, and the city's name embossed in gold on the side. Further, subtle blue zigzag stitching on the tongue adds a final unique touch.

House Of Heat reports that the Bad Bunny x Adidas Gazelle Puerto Rico “City Series” are available now, with the “Cabo Rojo” releasing on July 26th, 2025. The retail price is $140.

Read More: Reflective Uppers Return On Air Jordan 5 OG “35th Anniversary”

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
SneakerHeader.001 Sneakers Bad Bunny x Adidas Gazelle Indoor “San Juan” Gets Official Images 1085
Bad Bunny Most Wanted Tour Night Two - Atlanta, GA Sneakers Bad Bunny x Adidas Gazelle Indoor “San Juan” Slated For This Month: First Look 1052
Bad Bunny Most Wanted Tour - San Juan, PR Reviews Bad Bunny Finally Comes Home & Closes His “Most Wanted” Tour With Stellar Puerto Rican Shows: Review 3.4K
Bad Bunny Most Wanted Tour - Miami, FL Music Bad Bunny Concert Allegedly Targeted For Mass Shooting & "Race War," FBI Reveals 1061
Comments 0