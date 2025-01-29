Bad Bunny and Adidas Expand Their Partnership With New Adidas Ballerina

Bad Bunny and Adidas are expanding their partnership with the upcoming release of the Ballerina sneaker in two new colorways. This latest drop continues the Puerto Rican superstar’s influence in the sneaker world, blending his signature aesthetic with adidas’ heritage. The Ballerina model takes inspiration from the Adidas Taekwondo silhouette, known for its sleek, low-profile design. Bad Bunny’s collaborations with adidas have consistently made waves, with his Adias Gazelle series always making headlines.

Each sneaker reflects his creative vision, often featuring unique design elements that stand out. The Ballerina follows suit, offering a minimalist yet fashion-forward look that fits seamlessly into his growing catalog of footwear. These two new colorways add fresh energy to the Ballerina line. One features a black and cream mix, while the other delivers a cleaner beige and gum aesthetic. Both maintain the sneaker’s signature lace system, a detail that enhances both function and style. While these shoes lean toward lifestyle wear, their roots in performance footwear keep them versatile.

"Off White/Core Black" Adidas Ballerina

Image via 7017Reign

This pair features a semi-translucent gum rubber sole. The pair doesn't really feature a midsole, and the sole extends into the uppers in two distintive parts. The uppers are constructed from a combination of off white leather and suede, with the 3 stripes in contrasting black. Finally, Bad Bunny's "Benito" is placed, in gold and the laces feature a bungee-cord design.

"Core Black/Chalk White" Adidas Ballerina

Image via 7017Reign

This sneaker sits on a solid black rubber sole, blending seamlessly into the upper for a sleek, low-profile look. Instead of a traditional midsole, the sole extends upward in two distinct sections, adding a unique design touch. The upper combines smooth black leather and soft suede, creating a rich contrast in texture. Classic white Three Stripes stand out on the sides, while Bad Bunny's “Benito” branding appears in white near the stripes. To complete the look, the laces feature a bungee-cord system, enhancing both function and style.