Boosie Badazz Shows Love To Summer Walker's Mother After Meeting Her On Plane

It's no surprise that Boosie Badazz spends a lot of his time traveling, meaning that he's on and off airplanes pretty frequently. While this might be a hassle for the Louisiana-born performer on occasion, he recently made a new friend on a flight, who seemed to have made his trip. Boosie took to Twitter earlier today to reveal that he ran into Summer Walker's mother on a plane and had a great experience.

According to Boosie, he even got to sit next to her, which seemingly made him miss his mom. "SIT NEXT TO @IAMSUMMERWALKER MOM ON THE PLANE," Boosie's Tweet begins. "SUCH A SWEET LADY. US CELEBRITIES HAVE GREAT MOMS. I miss my mom n I’ll see you soon at MARDI GRAS."

Boosie Calls Summer Walker's Mother "A Sweet Lady"

While Boosie's back on good terms with his mother now, their relationship hasn't always been smooth sailing. Last year, he revealed that his lawsuit against his brother, as well as Yung Bleu, caused them to stop talking for a bit. Fortunately, however, he reunited with his mother and other family members over the holidays. He even dropped $50K on Christmas presents for his loved ones last year, sharing a sweet message about the reunion on Instagram. “BACK WITH MOMA!! HONOR THY MOTHER AND FATHER NO MATTER WHAT," he wrote.

It seems as though Boosie got along well with Summer Walker's mother, but he hasn't always had nice things to say about her daughter. A few years ago, he put her on blast on social media. He accused her of cheating on her ex London On Da Track after her then-boyfriend LVRD Pharoh revealed that they had been "in each other's lives" since 2014. What do you think of Boosie Badazz revealing that he met Summer Walker's mother on a plane? What about him claiming that he misses his own mom? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

