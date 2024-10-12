Nick Cannon Alleges That He Went To Diddy Party When He Was Underage

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 20: Actor/comedian Nick Cannon (L) and Sean 'Diddy' Combs sit in the audience during the 2011 NBA All-Star game at Staples Center on February 20, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Noel Vasquez/Getty Images)
Nick Cannon says he's got nothing to hide.

Nick Cannon recently hopped on The Breakfast Club for a new interview, which unsurprisingly broached the subject of the Sean Combs scandal at one point. For those unaware, Cannon's previously spoke on his positive relationship with Diddy and how that led him to defend him during his slew of allegations, despite admitting that the Bad Boy mogul subjected Cassie to a lot of suffering. Back to the radio show, though, Charlamagne Tha God eventually remarked on how both the Wild N' Out star and cohost Loren LoRosa have been to Diddy parties.

This led the former to allege that not only was he 16 or 17 years old when he attended, but that the event he went to was not an example of the "freak-offs" that are where the salacious and nefarious aspects under scrutiny allegedly went down. "You ain't never been to a Diddy party?" Nick Cannon asked Charlamagne. "Okay, what's classified as a Diddy party? 'Cause you definitely been to some stuff [like] a Bad Boy event. So when he was in the city and all of that? I've even been there when I was a kid. Like, 16, 17. I live my truth. I remember standing outside, you know, trying to get into a Puff party out here in New York.

Nick Cannon Speaks On Diddy Parties

"Everybody was like – how the 'One More Chance' video looked?" Nick Cannon continued concerning Diddy's parties back then. "That was real, real stuff out here. Like, people standing at the door, who can get in and stuff like that. Bad Boy parties was official in New York in the late '90s. So, I mean, hey, whatever. Y'all talk to me. This is the thing. Everybody gets scared to talk because they probably got something to hide. I ain't got nothing to hide.

"I was in there, Harlem shaking, doing all of that stuff," Nick Cannon concluded. "But it wasn't... Come on, whatever. Just like people would say 'Pause' and all of that stuff. What you hiding? Why are you always thinking like that? [...] I think it's unfair that we are classifying a good party [as] a 'freak-off.' But see, that's the thing. I don't drink, I don't do drugs, so I was like, I don't know all of that. I'm in my life sober. I've never been drunk in my life."

