Diddy Denied Immediate Release Despite Hope For A Successful Third Bail Attempt

Diddy's bail now lies in a three-judge panel's hands.

Diddy and his legal team will not give up in their quest to secure his bond, but they still face a couple of obstacles along the way. Moreover, according to an exclusive report by AllHipHop, the court denied his motion for immediate release, but not all hope is lost when it comes to this third overall bail attempt, which does not just involve immediate release. "The motion for bail is referred to a three-judge panel," the alleged Friday (October 11) filing reads. This means that Sean Combs might still secure bond if this three-judge panel agrees. "The request for immediate release pending decision on the bail motion by a three-judge pane is denied. The motion to seal is granted," the alleged court document continues.

"In light of the proposed conditions [of a $50 million bond, GPS monitoring, and visitor restrictions], the actions Mr. Combs had already taken regarding the investigation, and Mr. Combs’ lifetime commitment to live up to his obligations concerning every challenge he has ever faced, he should be released to fight this case in court and prove his innocence," Diddy's lawyers reportedly argued. The court had expressed their view that he's a flight risk and a threat to witnesses, per their assessment of the situation.

Read More: Diddy Theory About Him Losing Weight In Jail Allegedly Disproved

Diddy At Howard University

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 20: Sean "Diddy" Combs attends Sean "Diddy" Combs Fulfills $1 Million Pledge To Howard University At Howard Homecoming – Yardfest at Howard University on October 20, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images for Sean "Diddy" Combs)

"Sean Combs has never evaded, avoided, eluded or run from a challenge in his life," Diddy's lawyers reportedly added. "He will not start now. As he has handled every hardship, he will meet this case head-on, he will work hard to defend himself. And he will prevail." During Thursday's (October 10) court hearing, the judge offered the defense team a trial start date of May 5, 2025. They agreed, so it seems like the case timeline will continue to fall into place.