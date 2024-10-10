Diddy To Remain In Jail, More Charges Still On The Table

Puff Daddy And The Family Bad Boy Reunion Tour Presented By Ciroc Vodka And Live Nation - May 20
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 20: Sean "Diddy" Combs aka Puff Daddy performs onstage during the Puff Daddy and The Family Bad Boy Reunion Tour presented by Ciroc Vodka And Live Nation at Barclays Center on May 20, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Live Nation)
How will Diddy's case evolve?

Diddy and his legal team attended Manhattan federal court on Thursday (October 10) for their latest hearing, and it was a big one. Not only did the defense accept the judge's offer for a May 2025 trial start date, but prosecutors also suggested that they could add more charges to the Bad Boy mogul's original indictment given their still-ongoing investigation. Both teams agreed to refrain from speaking to the press moving forward, although the judge did not impose a gag order. Also, the prosecution denied defense attorney Marc Agnifilo's claims that they leaked grand jury information to the press and are engaging in an unfair "takedown of a successful Black man."

Back to the possible additional charges, though, this lines up with previous reports that a grand jury spoke to a sex worker allegedly linked to Diddy. However, perhaps the biggest update in the case is that the judge did not receive his third bail appeal, so they did not rule on it this time around. This means that Sean Combs will remain behind bars, and it's unclear when the court will be able to rule on this bond attempt.

Diddy At The 2023 VMAs

US producer-musician Sean "Diddy" Combs gestures in the press room during the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on September 12, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Despite all these developments, we imagine that the accusations against the prosecution that they allegedly leaked grand jury information might remain a contentious point in court. The Diddy case has so many civil allegations and federal accusations tied to it that the discourse against both sides is quite vocal. However, it's impossible to make a full judgement call until we have a verdict from a court of law. As such, folks are still taking stock of pre-trial court developments more than anything else, especially when it comes to the specific charges against him.

Meanwhile, Diddy reportedly received an emotional prison visit recently from his twin daughters and his mother, so his family remains connected to him. With this latest hearing, we don't know if the court will follow up on these matters and progress the trial forward sooner than we expect. But at least we have some new dates on the calendar to specifically look out for and be attentive to for new updates.

...