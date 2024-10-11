Diddy's Children And Mother Attend Court Hearing To Support Him

The Combs family is united and supportive during this time.

Diddy and his legal team got a lot of updates during his latest federal court hearing in New York on Thursday (October 10), whether it was a potential trial start date or other motions from them. The Bad Boy mogul wasn't just accompanied by his attorneys, though, as all of his children (seemingly except for near-two-year-old Love) and his mother Janice reportedly attended the hearing in support of Sean Combs. TMZ obtained footage of them walking out of the courtroom hand in hand after their father's (or son's) hearing concluded. As such, it seems like the Combs family wants to present a united front.

However, other important updates during this court session didn't make it clear whether or not Diddy succeeded in his third bail attempt, which would presumably reunite him with his family for at least some time. The judge stated that the court did not receive this third motion at the time of the hearing, so they were not able to rule on it. However, the next court date is reportedly in December, and it's unclear whether the court will address this bail attempt before this date or exactly on it. Nevertheless, the court proposed a May 5, 2025 start date, and Combs' lawyer Marc Agnifilo reportedly agreed.

Diddy's Family Leaving Court

Still, it's unclear whether the court needs to confirm this start date for the Diddy trial or if their agreement already sets it in stone. Regardless, this federal case will develop as more civil allegations and accusations continue to emerge, such as recent claims from one of Cassie's songwriters. Tiffany Red recently told ABC about an allegedly nasty phone call between the singer and Combs that she claims to have witnessed, as well as other alleged rifts.