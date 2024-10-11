Diddy Theory About Him Losing Weight In Jail Allegedly Disproved

2022 Billboard Music Awards - Red Carpet
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 15: Sean "Diddy" Combs attends the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for MRC)
Some folks came to this conclusion after Diddy's hearing on Thursday.

One of the unexpected results of a court hearing in the Diddy case on Thursday (October 10) was that people started to theorize about his appearance. Never mind his third bail rejection: folks also talked about how he allegedly lost weight while behind bars as he waits for trial for alleged sex trafficking charges, among others. Well, according to allegedly close sources that reportedly spoke to TMZ, this is an inaccurate assumption. The alleged sources claim that Sean Combs actually lost a lot of weight before his arrest last month due to a dietary, physical, and mental health regimen.

This follows allegations from Diddy's lawyer Marc Agnifilo that his biggest struggle in prison is actually the food. "I think the food’s probably the roughest part of it," he told reporters after their Thursday hearing concluded, per People. The publication also spoke to a source that spoke on the Bad Boy mogul's children and mother attending the hearing. "“The kids were very happy to support their father. The whole family was. They are united in their support and he was happy to see them all there," the alleged source expressed.

Diddy At The 2019 REVOLT Summit

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 25: Sean "Diddy" Combs attends the REVOLT X AT&T 3-Day Summit In Los Angeles - Day 1 at Magic Box on October 25, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for REVOLT)

Elsewhere in the Diddy case, the federal government has allegedly responded to his defense team's accusations that they leaked information to the press, specifically the footage of him attacking Cassie back in 2016. "The Government did not possess the video published by CNN prior to its public release, and the Government possessed no surveillance video at all from the Intercontinental prior to CNN’s public broadcast," Assistant U.S. Attorney Emily Johnson reportedly wrote to Marc Agnifilo. "Accordingly, we wish to advise you that we consider any assertion in your motion of a purported Government leak related to the Intercontinental surveillance video to lack a good faith basis."

In addition, this Thursday hearing also indicated the potential trial start date of May 5, 2025, although it's unclear if this is official yet. Nevertheless, the federal case moved along with a lot of updates this week, and it looks like we can cross Diddy's alleged weight loss off that list. We're sure we will hear many more alleged details about his status and the allegations against him in the near future.

