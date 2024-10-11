Homeland Security Denies Leaking Diddy & Cassie Footage After Lawyer's Accusations

The government made their stance clear.

The federal case against Diddy for alleged sex trafficking and other charges became a pretty contentious court affair when his lawyer Marc Agnifilo accused the federal government of allegedly leaking the footage of him assaulting Cassie in 2016 to the press. Specifically, he accused the Department of Homeland Security of this move. Not only that, but the attorney also alleged that the government leaked other grand jury information, used excessive force in their raids on Sean Combs' homes, and he sought to launch an investigation into the matter. Thanks to alleged email exchanges reportedly obtained by AllHipHop, we now have the feds' answer to these allegations.

"The Government did not possess the video published by CNN prior to its public release, and the Government possessed no surveillance video at all from the Intercontinental prior to CNN’s public broadcast," Assistant U.S. Attorney Emily Johnson reportedly stated concerning this Diddy allegation. "Accordingly, we wish to advise you that we consider any assertion in your motion of a purported Government leak related to the Intercontinental surveillance video to lack a good faith basis."

Diddy At The 2023 Met Gala

"I don’t believe you can possibly know what DHS agents did and did not do in regard to this videotape," Diddy's lawyer allegedly responded. "We are making it very clear that we believe the U.S. Attorney’s Office was not involved in the leak. However, I don’t feel the same way about DHS. […] We reached out as a gesture of good faith and because we genuinely want to know your perspective. [...] While you can speak from a position of knowledge in regard to your office, I don’t believe you can do so in regard to the agency."

"To be clear, to our understanding, DHS did not have possession of the videotape prior to CNN’s publication of it," Johnson responded to Diddy's defense team. "Only the Government has authority to obtain grand jury material, and the video broadcast by CNN was not obtained through grand jury process." As such, it seems like this is an allegation that Marc Agnifilo will have to argue even further in court if he wants to revisit these alleged leaks.

