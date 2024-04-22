John Legend Goes After Donald Trump In Scathing Interview: "He's A Racist"

John Legend is still speaking out against the former president.

BYCole Blake
WGN America's "Underground" At The White House

John Legend slammed Donald Trump during an interview with former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on MSNBC, on Sunday. In doing so, he labeled the former President of the United States a "racist" and asked what he's actually "done for Black people?"

“He’s made it clear throughout his life that he believes Black people are inferior,” Legend said. “He believes that to his core, in his bones, he wouldn’t let us live in his buildings back in the day. But also, when you hear some of the stray comments he makes, he clearly believes in a genetic hierarchy of humanity, and it’s racially determined. So, he is a tried and true, dyed-in-the-wool racist. In the core of his being, he’s a racist. So, I don’t want to hear what he has to say about what he’s done for Black people. He’s done very little for us and he is at his core, truly, truly a racist.”

John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Attend Dinner At The White House

US singer-songwriter John Legend and his wife model Chrissy Teigen arrive at the White House to attend a state dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron, in Washington, DC, on December 1, 2022. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP) (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

Elsewhere during the interview, Legend discussed the criminal justice system in the U.S. “There is a two-tiered justice system, but not in the way that he thinks. He’s the beneficiary, absolutely. The fact that he’s out in the world, that’s not normal for a lot of people,” Legend argued. “He’s gotten away with a lot for a long time, he’s been a fraudster for a long time, he’s been cheating people for a long time, he’s been lying for a long time and he’s actually been litigating for a long time." Check out his full comments below.

John Legend Speaks On Donald Trump

It's far from the first time Legend has been critical of Donald Trump. He previously admitted that his relationship with Kanye West has been tarnished due to the rapper's support of the former President. Be on the lookout for further updates on John Legend on HotNewHipHop.

