Beyonce Will Reportedly Perform At DNC In Chicago

According to "TMZ," Beyonce was the mystery guest all along.

The fourth and final night of the Democratic National Convention is officially underway, but social media users have more on their minds than just politics. For weeks now, they've been speculating that a massive special guest, like Beyonce or Taylor Swift, would take over Chicago's United Center before the DNC ended. Now, according to TMZ, fans appear to have their answer.

The outlet reports that Beyonce will be performing tonight, which will be huge not only for the Democratic party but also for the city. They add that Chicago PD is on high alert, particularly as clips of alleged Beyonce sightings surface online. For now, it remains unclear exactly what the hitmaker plans to perform as Vice President Kamala Harris accepts her nomination.

Beyoncé performs onstage during the "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR" at MetLife Stadium on July 29, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood )

It's likely to be the Harris-Walz campaign anthem "Freedom," however. Interestingly enough, just today, Rolling Stone reported that Beyonce threatened to hit Donald Trump with a cease and desist over the track, which he used in a social media video. Reportedly, there are plenty of fans in the crowd already dressed up in Cowboy Carter-inspired outfits, who are surely feeling incredibly lucky right now. Of course, social media users are also sounding off as they react to the reports, and most agree that there couldn't be a better special guest tonight than Beyonce.