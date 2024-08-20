Beyonce's New Whiskey Has Already Won Awards Before Its Release

Queen Bey has a winner on her hands.

Beyonce is the rare artist who seemingly moves from one success to another. She dominated the 2000s, then switched up her style in the 2010s. More acclaim. Not enough? How many genre experiments in the 2020s that have been met with even more acclaim? Beyonce knows what she's doing, and her winning streak will seemingly continue with her new whiskey brand. The brand is called SirDavis, and will mark Beyonce's first venture into the world of liquor. Incredibly, SirDavis is already an award-winning brand.

It's reasonable to ask how. The common line of thinking is that a whiskey has to be available before it can be entered into competitions, much less win. Beyonce's team apparently pulled a fast one. In an effort to avoid bias for or against the pop star, her team submitted SirDavis under a pseudonym. SirDavis went to 2023 whiskey contest under the pseudonym “Davis Hogue Distilling Company” and managed to take home multiple awards. It won the Gold Medal at the NY Intl Spirits Competition, Best of Class at the SIP Awards and a prestigious "Highly Recommended" rating at at the Ultimate Spirits Challenge.

Beyonce Named The Brand After Her Great Grandfather

SirDavis may have been sprung on the public, but it's something Beyonce has been working on for years. At least, that's what she said in a press release. "I’ve always been drawn to the power and confidence I feel when drinking quality whiskey," she wrote. "And [I] wanted to invite more people to experience that feeling." Beyonce partnered with Moët Hennessy to bring SirDavis to life, which is named after her great grandfather, Davis Hogue. "We have crafted a delicious American whiskey that respects tradition," the pop star added. "But also empowers people to experience something new and unique in the category.”