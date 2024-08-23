TMZ Apologizes After Beyonce Debunks DNC Performance Reports

DNC-goers were excited for nothing.

Yesterday, there were tons of Beyonce DNC rumors floating around. Overall, it all started when someone at the event noted that there was going to be a very special guest. This subsequently led to speculation that it would either be Taylor Swift or Beyonce. Later in the day, TMZ came out and claimed that it was Beyonce who was set to perform. In fact, she would be performing the song "Freedom" which has become a rallying cry for the Kamala Harris campaign.

Unfortunately, for DNC-goers, the reports were simply untrue. Eventually, Beyonce's team came out and said that she would not be performing and never had plans to. This was a disappointing update and proved to be one of the rare times in which TMZ was completely wrong about something. They had no choice but to apologize, and on Twitter, they decided to do so by referencing Beyonce herself. "To quote the great Beyonce: We gotta lay our cards down, down, down ... we got this one wrong." they wrote.

It is hard to believe that a Beyonce performance would have swayed voters anyway. In a divided America, lines have mostly already been drawn between those who are Democrats and Republicans. However, it would have certainly turned the DNC into more of a celebration. Overall, Harris had a huge week with numerous endorsements and a speech that will definitely inspire her constituents. Only time will tell whether or not this helps her win the election.