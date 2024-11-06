Prince's Sister Tyka Nelson Passes Away At 64

2016 American Music Awards - Show
LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 20: Tyka Nelson, accepts the award for Favorite Soundtrack, for Purple Rain, on behalf of Prince onstage during the 2016 American Music Awards held at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic)
Our thoughts and prayers go out to her family and friends.

The family of Prince has lost another musical icon recently, as his only full sibling, Tyka Nelson has passed away. A sister, mother, songwriter, and singer, she was 64 years young with no further details available at this time. This report comes via The Minnesota Star Tribune and Billboard. Tyka's son, President Nelson broke the news to the former.

According to the outlets, she was getting ready to perform one last time in her hometown of Minneapolis back in June. She was going to retire in grand fashion at the Dakota, a major jazz and blues club in the area. However, her health was deteriorating, and she was forced to cancel the send-off performance. Tyka Nelson had mentioned to The Minnesota Star Tribune that age was also becoming more of a factor as well.

Tyka Nelson Wanted To "Keep Prince's Legacy Alive"

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 26: Tyka Nelson, Prince's sister and Alfred Jackson, Prince's half brother attend the private view of the "My Name is Prince" exhibition at The O2 Arena on October 26, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Jo Hale/Getty Images)

"I’m getting older. I really wasn’t a singer. I’m a writer. I just happen to be able to sing. I enjoy singing." Despite what she might have said, she was a true talent. She put out four albums in between 1988 and 2011. Her peers also spoke extremely high of her, including Paul Peterson, a fellow local artist who performed with Tyka in some her last public performances in 2018. "She had a soulful and sweet voice. She was playful and cute, interested in doing things for herself and for keeping Prince’s legacy alive." Tyka was also in the process of writing a memoir, but time will tell if that gets finished at all. Rest in peace Mrs. Nelson, the music world and the HNHH team will miss you dearly.

...