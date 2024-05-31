Diddy's Sons King & Justin Combs Pop Out In Los Angeles For Sister's Graduation

When asked about their dad, King and Justin said that he was doing fine, and it says a lot that they're enjoying themselves outside.

Diddy may have chosen to skip his daughter Chance's graduation in Los Angeles due to his many legal troubles, but the rest of the family wasn't going to tap out. Moreover, the Combs family was out in the city for the special event, including the mogul's sons Justin and Christian "King" Combs, their step-brother Quincy, and more, clips of which you can find by clicking the "Via" links down below, as we cannot share them on HNHH. Specifically, fans spotted these last three out on the town together, and while they didn't say much when asked about their dad, they relayed that he was doing fine. Even if they didn't have a lot to say, the fact that they went outside and are enjoying their lives and special moments just like the rest of us says a lot about their decisions on handling all this scandal.

Furthermore, this comes as more and more claims, both salacious or court-related, continue to emerge against Diddy. One of the most recent tales comes from his alleged former makeup artist, who recently claimed to have heard him supposedly abusing Cassie first-hand. Amid all this, the Bad Boy executive is presumably staying under wraps in Miami, as he missed his twin daughters' prom and this graduation. This also comes after federal raids on several of his homes, for which Justin and King were present in Los Angeles.

Diddy With His Family At The 2023 MTV VMAs

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: (L-R) Jessie James Combs, Chance Combs, Diddy, D'Lila Combs and Justin Dior Combs attend the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, there are a lot of other figures in Diddy's life that, while completely unrelated to this whole reckoning, could really make an impact in it. One of them is 50 Cent, whose relentless trolling and constant attacks against his New York rival have been sometimes comical, but mostly a mix of humorous and disturbing. Regardless, it seems like he really wasn't joking about that documentary, and is really producing something for Netflix on the matter. From one rap kingpin to another, if it comes out, it'll likely be a very troubling experience from a bizarre lens.