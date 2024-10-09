Diddy And Cassie Perform Together In Chilling Resurfaced Video: Watch

Context really changes everything.

Diddy and Cassie were together for years, but the information that has come out over the last year has radically altered how the public views them. Diddy has been accused of several harrowing acts by Cassie and other alleged victims. The Bad Boy founder has been charged with racketeering and sex trafficking. He also received widespread hatred after security footage leaked in which physically assaulted Cassie in a hotel hallway. The internet has been sifting through old Diddy clips ever since his allegedly darker side has come to light. And the latest involves Cassie.

TMZ uncovered footage of Diddy and Cassie performing together at a Dubai show in 2018. The couple take the stage, and Diddy performs one of his best-known solo hits, "I Need a Girl, Pt. 2." Cassie appears to be all smiles as she dances with the mogul. Nobody suspected anything was wrong at the time, and in watching the footage back, it's easy to see why. Two years prior, however, Diddy had attacked the singer during the aforementioned hotel incident. To make matters even more sinister, Cassie decided to break up with Diddy for good only a few months after this 2018 performance took place. Reps for the singer confirmed the timeline.

Cassie Broke Up With Diddy Shortly After 2018 Show

Cassie has been vocal about the trauma she allegedly suffered at the hands of her famous ex. She took to Instagram shortly after the hotel footage surfaced to clarify her stance on Diddy. "Domestic Violence is THE issue," the singer explained. "It broke me down to someone I never thought I would become. With a lot of heart work, I am better today, but I will always be recovering from my past." Diddy initially denied the allegations made against him by Cassie, but changed his tune upon the release of the hotel footage. He issued a much maligned apology in which he voiced regret over what he did.

Cassie is allegedly not alone in her experience. The singer is one of many alleged victims who have come forward and accused Diddy of physical and/or sexual abuse. Diddy's lawyer, however, claims that Cassie will be one of the alleged victims who plan to testify against the Bad Boy mogul during his criminal trial. This claim arrived shortly after the lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, tried to turn the media narrative against Cassie and accuse her of being unfaithful to the mogul. He also alleged that Cassie hit Diddy with a cell phone prior to the hotel confrontation. Neither of these allegations have been proven.