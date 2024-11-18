Katt Williams Admits He Wanted To "Kill Careers" With His Viral "Club Shay Shay" Interview

2024 GQ Men Of The Year Party
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 14: Katt Williams attends the 2024 GQ Men Of The Year Party at Bar Marmont on November 14, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Olivia Wong/WireImage)
Katt Williams recently reflected on the viral interview.

Katt Williams says he set out with the intention of ruining several careers during his appearance on Club Shay Shay at the start of 2024. On the show, he blasted several fellow comedians, including Kevin Hart, Steve Harvey, and Tiffany Haddish, while speaking with Shannon Sharpe. Williams reflected on the bombshell podcast during an appearance at New York Magazine's Vulture Festival over the weekend.

He began by explaining that he thought he had figured out the social media algorithm before going on the show and planned to take advantage. “I [set] out to kill the careers of the people I was talking about,” he said. “But it was so vicious that I erased all of the knockout blows and just left the jabs, so that the comic I’m talking about knows, ‘I know your real story, motherf*ckers.’ Ima tell this, but you know what else I know.”

Katt Williams Speaks During New York Magazine's Vulture Festival

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 16: (L-R) Katt Williams and Jesse David Fox speak onstage at Katt Williams Is Here during New York Magazine's Vulture Festival at NYA EAST on November 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Vulture)

Elsewhere in the Vulture Festival discussion, Williams joked about the allegations surrounding Diddy, which the Bad Boy mogul has already denied. “I’m anti-establishment, so I can never be the establishment,” he said. “Even if I’m at the Diddy party, I’m there to tell. I’m there to see, Who the f*ck is in here and what do y’all get from being in here? So, nobody likes to have me around. I’m there for bad intentions.”

Katt Williams Reflects On "Club Shay Shay" Interview

He also used the platform to complain about Saturday Night Live's portrayal of him during the Club Shay Shay interview. "A lot of times, when people are doing an impression of you, they’re really showing you how they feel about you. So, for ‘Saturday Night Live’ to have an impression of me and have a woman do that, it means they think I’m a b****. And I understand that that’s what they’re saying when they do that," he said. Check out Katt Williams' full comments on the viral interview below.

