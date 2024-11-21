Katt Williams Allegedly Lied About Going To Marine Boot Camp

Considering why he says he didn't make it in, this shouldn't be surprising.

Katt Williams has told many tales this year regarding the "exposure" of celebrity culture and whole lot of other antics and hot topics. But folks understand that he might embellish the truth here and there, especially when it comes to his own experiences and stories. For example, the comedian has referenced his alleged stint in a U.S. Marines boot camp when he was underage, claiming that they kicked him out when they realized he was too young. However, now the Marines reportedly told CBS News that they have absolutely no record of this. Ironically enough, though, if he was underage, then maybe that's why they didn't have any record of it, so this doesn't kill his allegations completely.

Elsewhere, Katt Williams is explaining some other of his comments, such as his bashes of Diddy on Club Shay Shay. "Because P. Diddy be wanting to party, and you got to tell him no!" he told GQ. "I did. [...] So when I was a young man, Tupac was my favorite artist. I loved Tupac. And I felt like we were kindred spirits. So if I hear you responsible for knocking my n***a off — I don’t give a f**k what job I end up being in, I don’t care how things go, if I can get a way to get you, that’s what I’m all about."

Katt Williams Accused Of Lying About Attending Marine Boot Camp

In addition, Katt Williams explained how he didn't like to see Diddy "walking around scot-free" amid his allegations. "‘Cause you a demon, and I know demons are powerful, but I know why they’re powerful. It’s cold spiritual warfare going on out here in the real world. And part of my job is to not lose focus on that."

So with all this in mind, Katt Williams going (or not going) to a Marine boot camp when he was young isn't the main point of attack here. People are obviously more interested in what he has to say about other superstars, and what he might tell Shannon Sharpe next. So we'll see what other wild conspiracies or salacious celebrity gossip cuts through, and what else these scandals and antics will bring to light.