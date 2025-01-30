Katt Williams Recounts "Scary Situation" Harvey Weinstein Put Him In

Katt Williams Performs In Atlantic City
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ - JANUARY 03: Katt Williams performs in concert at Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall on January 3, 2015 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. (Photo by Donald Kravitz/Getty Images)
The comedian said he was "shocked."

Katt Williams kicked off 2024 with an interview, and the world fell apart. The comedian predicted heads would roll and he was right, indirectly or otherwise. Now, Williams is back in 2025. He went on the Theo Von podcast This Past Weekend to discuss his career and his experiences with industry figures. Top of the list was, of course, Harvey Weinstein. The comedian claimed he witnessed some "scary situations" in the presence of the infamous film producer. He also recalls turning the producer's unsavory offers down.

Katt Williams explained that he was not tempted by Hollywood vices, even though he wanted to be at a high enough stature to be offered them. "I knew I wasn't gonna take it but I wanted to get offered," the comedian said while smiling. He then launched into a story about Harvey Weinstein. "I was as shocked as anybody about how powerful Harvey was," Katt Williams stated. "He offered me two actresses like they was playing cards." The host was shocked by this revelation, and asked what the comedian did. He said no without batting an eye, reportedly.

Katt Williams Claims He Wasn't Tempted By Weinstein's Offer

Katt Williams told the host that he takes a "superhero" approach when faced with temptation. "In these scary situations, I don't even leave it up to me," he explained. "I'm gonna do what the superhero would do in this part of the movie." The comedian then made a parallel to Jesus Christ scaling a mountain and being tempted by the Devil. In his estimation, one can only be tempted by vice if vice is the thing they're seeking. "The Devil saying you could have all of this," Williams remarked. "And Him saying 'You don't have anything to offer me.'"

Harvey Weinstein made headlines elsewhere on January 29. The man who reportedly offered Katt Williams two actresses requested his retrial for sex crimes be pushed up in the schedule. The former Hollywood producer cited failing health as the main reason behind his request. "I can't hold on anymore," Weinstein said in a statement. "I'm holding on because I want justice for myself and I want this to be over with." The judge agreed to consider moving the trial up by one week, according to BBC.

