carjacking
- SportsJarrell Miller Arrest Video Shows Boxer Joking With Police OfficersMiller didn't seem too unfazed by his detention.By Ben Mock
- SportsCommanders Rookie Brian Robinson Jr. Shot Twice During Attempted RobberyRobinson Jr. is currently recovering in the hospital.By Alexander Cole
- CrimeMemphis Rapper YNC Capo Reportedly Passes AwayThe 20-year-old rising star was allegedly shot and killed during a carjacking.
By Erika Marie
- CrimeTeen Charged In UberEats Carjacking Pleads Guilty To MurderA 15-year-old girl involved in the fatal UberEats carjacking is expected to be sentenced in June. By Aron A.
- CrimeUber Driver Killed After Teenage Girls Carjack & Crash His Vehicle, Captured On VideoThe teenagers are facing felony murder charges for the tragic incident occurred in Washington, D.C. By Madusa S.
- SportsSaints Owner Gayle Benson Was Victim Of Attempted CarjackingGayle Benson was sitting in her car when someone pulled up and tried to enter the vehicle.By Alexander Cole
- CrimeAlexis Skyy & Sabrina Peterson Talk Carjacking; Protest Robbery LocationThey claim there has been an increase in crime against women in that area.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureAlexis Skyy Robbed At Gunpoint In Atlanta Car-JackingTrouble issues a message after his girlfriend gets robbed in Atlanta.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Refuses To Cooperate With Cops Over Stolen JewelsWere reports of a reunion with his stolen chains nothing more than a publicity stunt?By Devin Ch
- MusicQueen Latifah's Mercedes Stolen At A Gas StationQueen Latifah's car was stolen at a gas station in Atlanta.By hnhh