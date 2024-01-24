Jarrell Miller Arrest Video Shows Boxer Joking With Police Officers

TMZ has released the arrest video of boxer Jarrell Miller, who was arrested on carjacking and assault charges on January 2. The bodycam footage shows Miller joking with the officers who pulled over the car Miller had taken from a Florida car dealership. "Nah. He's white as a motherf-cker. He's my God brother!" Miller said with a smile as the officers asked him if his brother "looked like him". Miller had asked to be allowed to go inform his brother of his arrest.

Miller pled not guilty on counts and was released from custody. "I am prayerful and look forward to a favorable resolution of this case," the boxer said in a statement following his release. Miller is 26-1-1 in his career, last having fought in December. Furthermore, the loss to Daniel Dubois marked the first of Miller's career. However, a court date for his charges has not yet been set.

Kevin Porter Jr Reaches Plea Deal

Meanwhile, Kevin Porter Jr has reached a plea agreement with a New York court in regard to assault allegations filed last year. Porter Jr will plead guilty to misdemeanor assault and a harassment violation. However, he will be allowed to withdraw his plea if he completes a 26-week partner intervention program. This will essentially clear Porter Jr's record if he completes this condition. "The resolution will allow Mr. Porter to put this incident, which involved false felony allegations and false facts, behind him with no criminal record and move forward," Porter Jr's attorneys said.

Furthermore, Porter Jr has long denied any allegations made against him. This was corroborated by his girlfriend and alleged victim Kyrze Gondrezick. The former WNBA player denied that Porter Jr had assaulted her and accused a New York DA of "manipulating" her. "It has been deeply frustrating and disturbing by the manipulation of what was stated by the prosecution. To be criminalized, harassed, and misrepresented at the expense of charging someone else is dishonoring and insulting to my integrity," Grondrezick wrote in an open letter.

