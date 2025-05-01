Moniece Slaughter has some hot hip-hop takes on occasion, but her controversial views extend to even larger groups. Recently, via a series of alleged Instagram posts, she detailed a car break-in she recently suffered and ranted against the Black community.

The Love & Hip Hop star took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday (April 30) to call out a group of suspects who broke into her truck and stole all her belongings, as caught by The Neighborhood Talk. However, it's an additional IG caption or comment which is more under scrutiny when it comes to its veracity.

"Shout out to the d^mmies that broke into my truck with all of my production equipment, my talent wardrobe, and props in it!" Moniece Slaughter unapologetically ranted on her Instagram Story this week. "I watched the surveillance footage with LAPD. And I had the cars dusted for fingerprints! Don't ever as me why I don't like blk ppl! This is why! Just d^mb. Dusty. Ditsy. Deaf. Broke. And lazy for no reason! I work too hard. And it wasn't enough for you to just rob me. You had to trash the trucks, leave the doors open so the lights were on, and the car batteries died. On top of that... you stole my seeing glasses. Complete wastes of life! And let's let Circa know they need cameras on floors 3-5! Protect your public patrons."

Moniece Slaughter & Shaquille O'Neal

"I h8 blk ppl!" she allegedly wrote on the social media platform, although if she did caption a post with this, it's not visible on her account at press time. "Ya'll suck. You're lazy. Your d^mb. You're ditzy. And Dusty, and Dingy! And you're whack, and you're [censored]." This message in particular is either fake, deleted, or a comment on an unknown post. As such, take this with a grain of salt, although Slaughter's initial rant engaged in similarly negative rhetoric.