Moniece Slaughter Rants About "Hating" Black People After Car Break-In

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Moniece Slaughter Rants Black People Car Break Pop Culture News
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 29: Moniece Slaughter attends Emmerson &amp; Davido "Strawberries On Ice" Video Release at Poppy on June 29, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Culture Creators)
Moniece Slaughter let off a hearty message for the folks who stole her belongings, but her general comments about Black people are unclear.

Moniece Slaughter has some hot hip-hop takes on occasion, but her controversial views extend to even larger groups. Recently, via a series of alleged Instagram posts, she detailed a car break-in she recently suffered and ranted against the Black community.

The Love & Hip Hop star took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday (April 30) to call out a group of suspects who broke into her truck and stole all her belongings, as caught by The Neighborhood Talk. However, it's an additional IG caption or comment which is more under scrutiny when it comes to its veracity.

"Shout out to the d^mmies that broke into my truck with all of my production equipment, my talent wardrobe, and props in it!" Moniece Slaughter unapologetically ranted on her Instagram Story this week. "I watched the surveillance footage with LAPD. And I had the cars dusted for fingerprints! Don't ever as me why I don't like blk ppl! This is why! Just d^mb. Dusty. Ditsy. Deaf. Broke. And lazy for no reason! I work too hard. And it wasn't enough for you to just rob me. You had to trash the trucks, leave the doors open so the lights were on, and the car batteries died. On top of that... you stole my seeing glasses. Complete wastes of life! And let's let Circa know they need cameras on floors 3-5! Protect your public patrons."

Moniece Slaughter & Shaquille O'Neal

"I h8 blk ppl!" she allegedly wrote on the social media platform, although if she did caption a post with this, it's not visible on her account at press time. "Ya'll suck. You're lazy. Your d^mb. You're ditzy. And Dusty, and Dingy! And you're whack, and you're [censored]." This message in particular is either fake, deleted, or a comment on an unknown post. As such, take this with a grain of salt, although Slaughter's initial rant engaged in similarly negative rhetoric.

Between more wild claims from Moniece Slaughter and other negative conversations, we're sure this will inspire plenty of debate. For example, she recently claimed Shaquille O'Neal cheated on her during their purported relationship, an allegation which still lacks full clarification. Back to this car break-in, though, as deserved as some criticism for individuals may be, to generalize like this is always a dangerous choice. However, Moniece seems to stand ten toes down in her beliefs.

Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
