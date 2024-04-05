Moniece Slaughter Claims SZA Is A "Lazy" Vocalist

SZA may have just taken home three awards at the 2024 Grammys, but according to Moniece Slaughter, it had little to do with her vocal abilities. During a recent appearance on Shirley Ju's podcast Shirley's Temple, the acclaimed songwriter addressed her Tweet about "lazy" vocalists, delivering her hot take on the "Snooze" performer and other popular artists.

"To the 'vocalists,' who have to lip sync & use live plug ins such as autotune, because your claim to fame was lazy vocals, that were coined by the public, as a, 'vibe…' you can’t sing. That is all!" her Tweet, published in February reads. According to her, she wrote it after seeing a clip of SZA performing and hearing lackluster reviews on her live shows.

Read More: What Happened Between Tank & Moniece Slaughter?

Moniece Slaughter On Shirley's Temple

"I saw a clip of SZA on the internet and I was just like shocked. Because people were in the comments like, 'I saw her live and she didn't sound good at all.' They drug me through the mud at the beginning of her career for saying she's not a vocalist," Slaughter explained. "She talked about her social anxiety... Just say 'I prefer to be in the studio.' Your team and your label should know that." She continued, claiming there are far too many artists failing to give their all on and off the stage.

"Everyone's a lazy f*cking vocalist," she added. "I'm sorry." Slaughter later described why she believes consumers are at fault for artists' decline, noting the demand for their music. "That supply must be met," she explained. "So these popcorn artists that just pop up on TikTok, they fill that supply. So the masses don't know that they like something else until somebody is bold enough and comes along and says, 'Here's that something else.'" What do you think of Moniece Slaughter's recent appearance on Shirley's Temple? What about her hot take on SZA? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Moniece Slaughter Reveals Reason For Ending Pregnancy, Recalls Her Ex-Husband Abandoning Her

[Via]