Moniece Slaughter Reveals Reason For Ending Pregnancy, Recalls Her Ex-Husband Abandoning Her

Moniece Slaughter has spoken at length about the decision she made to terminate her pregnancy and the users on social media who have spread the rumor that she lied about expecting. In a video online, she explained that she suffers from a heart condition and recalled her ex-husband abandoning her shortly after losing her unborn child.

"For everybody that's calling me a liar about my pregnancy-- If you were there for me, I love you. I appreciate you. You saw the medical papers and the ultrasounds and you were there for me on the day of my DNC. I'm grateful. I am tired. To say that you can't believe that I was married to my husband because you think I lied about a pregnancy, a pregnancy that I bled out three times for, was hospitalized for, fought tooth and nail to keep. I had my thumbs tied on the table on the day of my DNC," she said. "I will never experience motherhood again the natural way and that's fine. But I had to do it. I had to do it on a heart condition. And I chose the best route for me which was I chose to terminate at 29 weeks-- almost full term. If anybody wants to know, let's just put it to rest. Let's just put it to bed. Let's just move on."

Moniece Slaughter Attends Paige Hurd's Birthday Party

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 16: Singer / Reality TV Personality Moniece Slaughter attends the enchanted 30th Birthday celebration of Paige Hurd at Harbor House on July 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

Slaughter continued: "Y'all could believe my mother. Y'all could believe whoever you want but the people that were there were there. They saw my stomach. They saw my daughter kicking, they saw my stomach moving. I was in the dentist for prenatal gingivitis. My teeth were cracking at the crown... I was cracking teeth. You want to know what happened to my show? I wasn't willing to film losing my child, that I didn't have a stillborn, I didn't miscarry, I chose, I made a decision for my ex-husband, the man that described me as the woman of his dreams, introduced me to his children, spent time around my son, answered my phone when I was down after my surgery, was in a group chat with me and my family to denounce our marriage and marriages that I hold sacred."

Moniece Slaughter Reflects On Her Pregnancy

It's not the first time the Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star has broken down in an emotional video about the topic. Regardless, when Live Bitez shared the newest post on Instagram, fans in the comments section still didn't believe her pain was real. Check out the full video above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Moniece Slaughter on HotNewHipHop.

