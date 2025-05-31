Eminem’s Publisher, Eight Mile Style, Sues Meta For Alleged Copyright Infringement

BY Caroline Fisher 367 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Eminem's Publisher Sues Meta Hip Hop News
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Eminem performs during the halftime show for Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium. Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Reportedly, Eight Mile Style is seeking monetary damages from Meta and a permanent injunction against the future use of Eminem's music.

Eminem's publisher, Ferndale's Eight Mile Style, recently filed a lawsuit against Meta. According to Complex, the company accuses the tech giant of using the rapper's songs without proper licensing. The copyright infringement suit was filed yesterday (May 30) in Detroit federal court. Eminem is not named as a direct party, but the suit cites the allegedly unauthorized use of 243 of his compositions.

Eight Mile Style alleges that despite requests to remove his music from the platform, instrumental and karaoke versions of his songs are still available. Allegedly, they've been used in millions of videos. The company even alleges that Meta “actively encourages” the use of the songs by featuring them in curated sections like “For You” and “Trending.”

The lawsuit accused Meta of accessing the music through a 2020 deal with digital rights firm Audiam. Allegedly, Audiam lacked authorization to license it.

Read More: Kai Cenat Left Stunned By Eminem's Upset Over Kendrick Lamar At The AMAs

Eminem Stalker Arrested
Entertainment: 92nd Academy Awards
Feb 9, 2020; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Eminem performs "Lose Yourself" during the 92nd Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre. Robert Deutsch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Eight Mile Style is seeking monetary damages and demands a permanent injunction against the use of Em's music in the future. “Meta’s years-long and ongoing infringement … Is another case of a trillion-dollar company exploiting the creative efforts of musical artists,” the lawsuit alleges. Meta has not commented publicly on the case.

This isn't the only legal drama Eminem has been dragged into recently, however. Earlier this month, it was reported that the man accused of stalking him for years was convicted following a jury trial. The man in question, Matthew Hughes, was found guilty of first-degree home invasion and aggravated stalking.

Hughes broke into Em's house last year and stole a bike. In 2020, he also used a brick to smash the performer's window and gain entry to the home. The jury reached a verdict after roughly 90 minutes of deliberation, and the trial took just two days.

Read More: Eminem & Billie Eilish Hold Kendrick Lamar To A Disappointing Night At The American Music Awards

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 61.0K
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman Music Eminem's Publisher Abruptly Drops "Lose Yourself" Lawsuit Over Car Dealership's TikTok Ads 876
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 3.1K
Eminem Stalker Convicted Hip Hop News Music Eminem’s Stalker Convicted After Second Home Invasion 2.1K