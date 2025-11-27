Eminem Pushes Back Against “Real Housewives” Stars’ Deposition Demands

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Eminem performs during the halftime show for Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium. Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Eminem is currently wrapped up in a legal battle with Robyn Dixon and Gizelle Bryant over the name of their "Reasonably Shady" podcast.

Back in 2023, Eminem hit Robyn Dixon and Gizelle Bryant with a lawsuit over the name of their podcast, Reasonably Shady. In it, he alleges that the two Real Housewives Of Potomac stars' trademark for the name could hinder the "distinctive quality" of his own "Slim Shady" trademark and confuse his fans.

Earlier this month, Dixon indicated that she has no plans of backing down amid the legal battle during an appearance at BravoCon 2025 in Las Vegas.

"He's still being shady," she claimed when asked to give an update. "We're still going down the road with the lawsuit. And we're fighting it. We're going to win, at some point. Isn't that crazy? It was so crazy when I got the email from our lawyer. Like, 'Oh, Marshall Mathers is suing you for your trademark.' I'm like, 'What?!'"

Eminem Lawsuit
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Eminem takes the stage before former president Barack Obama while campaigning for Kamala Harris at Huntington Place in Detroit on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024. Ryan Garza / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now, both she and Bryant are requesting a deposition, which Em wants no part of. AllHipHop's Grouchy Greg Watkins exclusively reports that the rapper's legal team is pushing back, and insisting that there's no need for the performer to be questioned directly.

“Showing his lack of good faith, although requested and suggested by Applicants’ counsel, [Eminem’s] counsel did not propose alternative start times nor any options to accommodate the witness’s availability, including earlier start times or alternate days when [Eminem] would be available for a full day within normal business,” Dixon’s lawyer, Andrea H. Evans argued.

“[Eminem] is presently working on new music for various projects, which requires his daily attendance with the people identified below. It is not only difficult and very expensive for him to be out of his studio at such times, but it will also put him behind schedule for the various contracts which have been promised by dates certain,” says Paul Rosenberg. “The reality of Mr. Mather’s schedule is that he needs to be at his studio every morning to meet with the people who rely on his presence when creating new music.”

