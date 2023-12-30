Eminem Gets Response From "Real Housewives" Stars Over Copyright Deposition Request

Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon's legal team finds it odd that the rapper filed a suit and doesn't want to talk about the issue.

Eminem's had his fair share of legal battles over the years, but his latest might be one of his most bizarre yet. Moreover, he sought to block a trademark application from Real Housewives guests Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon for their podcast Reasonably Shady, as it conflicts with his Slim Shady alter ego. However, it seems like Marshall Mathers wants only his legal team to handle this, as when the Real Housewives of Potomac stars filed to deposition him, he motioned for a protective order against it. This is because he apparently has little information about this legal process and its context, to which Bryant and Dixon responded to via their lawyer, Andrea Evans.

"It seems obvious to us that if you file a lawsuit, you should be made available to be deposed," she told PEOPLE of Eminem's legal filing. "[We would like to question Mathers at least about his use of the expressions Slim Shady and Shady. It’s unclear to us that Mathers can be the owner of the trademarks and file this suit against our clients but he will not make himself available to be deposed."

Eminem Performing At Super Bowl LVI

"Opposer’s Motion to Compel the deposition of Mathers is also premature and unwarranted," Eminem's lawyer expressed. "Despite Opposer’s expression that the deposition would be both duplicative and unduly burdensome given Mathers’ limited knowledge of the subjects at issue, his absence of unique knowledge of the subjects at issue and others’ superior knowledge of said issues, Applicants have made no attempt to obtain the discovery they seek via more convenient and less burdensome means.

"Opposer has offered to produce three other individuals having equal and superior knowledge to Mathers on the relevant topics,” he went on. “However, without making any attempt to assess whether they will be able to obtain the relevant information from said individuals, and having taken no depositions to date, Applicants remain insistent on deposing Mathers, a high-level and removed decision maker. Accordingly, Applicants’ Motion to Compel should be denied. Opposer asks this Board to issue a protective order precluding the deposition of Marshall Mathers III." For more news and the latest updates on Eminem, come back to HNHH.

