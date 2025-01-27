Eminem Sues Ford Dealership For Unauthorized Ad Use Of "Lose Yourself"

Eminem created one of rap's most enduring hits, but that legacy and popularity doesn't mean that people can just use "Lose Yourself" all willy-nilly. Moreover, according to TMZ, he launched a lawsuit on Monday (January 27) against LaFontaine Ford St. Clair in Michigan – the owner of multiple car dealerships – for an online ad from last fall that uses audio from the song without authorization to promote a limited edition custom Detroit Lions F-150 pickup. In fact, posts of the ad online reportedly feature the following cheeky caption: "You only get one shot to own a Special Edition Detroit Lions F-150."

Eight Mile Style, Eminem's company, filed the lawsuit in federal court and claimed that they know the value of "Lose Yourself" thanks to its licensing for a 2011 Chrysler Super Bowl ad. That legally valid advertisement generated millions in sales for Chrysler, according to his lawyers. As such, they want monetary damages and for a judge to order the removal of the ads from all its areas of dissemination. Oddly enough, this isn't the only legal debacle that references Slim Shady, as Donald Trump's lawyers cited him in their defense of January 6.

Eminem At A Kamala Harris Rally

Eminem speaks on stage before former president Barack Obama takes the stage while campaigning for Kamala Harris at Huntington PlaceÊin Detroit on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024. © Ryan Garza / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Of course, Eminem probably became incredibly upset at that, given his hatred for Trump, but he actually has other potentially legal matters to attend. "These leaked songs were studio efforts never meant for public consumption… demos, experiments and ideas that are dated and not relevant so many years later," an Interscope representative remarked concerning Em leaks that emerged this month. "The latest in a line of unfinished material released against artists’ will and without their permission." We'll see whether or not that eventually turns into a court case, although it's too early and sadly common in the music industry to tell.