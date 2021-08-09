Real Housewives of Potomac
- TVJuan Dixon Net Worth 2024: What Is The Former Basketball Coach Worth?Delve into the story of Juan Dixon, from his basketball glory days to his coaching career, from a champ to a mentor.ByRain Adams8.6K Views
- TVMonique Samuels Net Worth 2023: What Is The "RHOP" Star Worth?Explore Monique Samuels' journey to her $8 million net worth, from "The Real Housewives Of Potomac" and beyond.ByJake Skudder11.0K Views
- Pop CultureNicki Minaj Responds To "RHOP" Star Mia Thornton After Gifting Cast's Kids With GucciThe cast's kids received surprise gifts from Nicki, but when Mia's child didn't, the reality star called out Minaj online.ByErika Marie18.4K Views
- GramNicki Minaj Gives Gucci Gifts To "Real Housewives Of Potomac" Cast's KidsA few children of "Real Housewives of Potomac" cast members received a big win after Minaj surprised them with luxury holiday presents.ByErika Marie3.6K Views
- TVNicki Minaj Calls Out "RHOP" Husband For Complaining About "Line Of Questioning"He clapped back at the rapper and said he was supporting his wife, Candaice Dillard. She came forward with an explanation of her own.ByErika Marie6.9K Views
- TVNicki Minaj Didn’t Hold Back While Hosting The “RHOP” ReunionThe girls were at each other’s necks, in true “Real Housewives” fashion.ByHayley Hynes6.8K Views
- TVNicki Minaj Hypes Up "RHOP" Appearance On IGNicki Minaj hyped up her appearance on "The Real Housewives of Potomac," on Instagram.ByCole Blake3.8K Views
- TVNicki Minaj Grills "Real Housewives Of Potomac" Stars In Reunion TrailerThe Rap icon did not hold back when it came to putting the reality stars in the hot seat.ByErika Marie5.7K Views
- Pop CultureAndy Cohen Clarifies Nicki Minaj's Potential Appearance On "RHOP" ReunionHe seems to suggest that he would share the hosting gig rather than have the hitmaking rapper completely takeover.ByErika Marie4.2K Views