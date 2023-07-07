Monique Samuels, a prominent figure in the reality television world, has made a significant mark with her appearances in popular shows like The Real Housewives Of Potomac and Love & Marriage: DC. As of 2023, her estimated net worth stands at a staggering $8 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Monique Samuels’ Journey to Stardom

WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 13: Cast member Monique Samuels attends the “Love & Marriage: DC” screening at The Park At 14th on May 13, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images)

Born Monique Cox in Pleasantville, New Jersey, in October 1983, Samuels had a humble beginning. She attended Pleasantville High School and briefly studied at Duquesne University before pursuing a music career. She was the Salutatorian of her graduating high school class. Later on, Samuels went back to school to earn her business degree at the University of Alabama.

The Real Housewives Of Potomac: A Turning Point

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 28: Monique Samuels, Karen Huger, Traci Braxton, Candice Dillard Bassett, Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Boalch Darby and Robyn Dixon attend “Real Housewives Of Potomac” Premiere Party at The Hecht Warehouse at Ivy City on April 28, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images)

In 2017, Samuels joined the cast of the Bravo reality series The Real Housewives of Potomac. The show, which aired for four seasons, catapulted her to fame and significantly contributed to her net worth. She also appeared on a single season of a series called Love & Marriage: DC.

Personal Life And Ventures

WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 13: Cast members Chris Samuels and Monique Samuels attend the “Love & Marriage: DC” screening at The Park At 14th on May 13, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images)

Monique married former NFL player Chris Samuels in March 2012. She worked as a manager of her husband’s real estate investment company, further adding to her wealth. Unfortunately, in June 2023, Monique and Chris announced they were divorcing after 10 years of marriage. They have three children together.

Conclusion

Monique Samuels’ net worth is a testament to her hard work, business acumen, and successful career in reality television. Despite personal challenges, she continues to thrive and maintain her status as a successful businesswoman and television personality. As of 2023, her net worth is estimated to be around $8 million, and she continues to be an influential figure in the entertainment industry.

Please note that all net worths are calculated using data drawn from public sources. When provided, private tips and feedback received from the celebrities or their representatives are also incorporated. While every effort is made to ensure that the numbers are as accurate as possible, unless otherwise indicated, they are only estimates.