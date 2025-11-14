Eminem Partners With Detroit Lions To Produce Annual Thanksgiving Halftime Show

BY Caroline Fisher 374 Views
Eminem Partners With Detroit Lions Hip Hop News
Eminem takes the stage before former president Barack Obama while campaigning for Kamala Harris at Huntington Place√äin Detroit on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024. Ryan Garza / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams thinks Eminem's role in the Thanksgiving halftime show will prove to be "good for the culture."

The Detroit Lions have announced a partnership with Eminem and the co-founder of Shady Records, Paul Rosenberg. The duo will assist them with their annual Thanksgiving halftime shows through 2027, selecting talent and overseeing the event.

"It's an honor for us to team up with the Lions and be a part of the greatest tradition in Detroit sports," Rosenberg explained in a statement, per ESPN. "We look forward to putting together unforgettable shows featuring world-class artists for the fans at Ford Field and the tens of millions watching around the country."

Jameson Williams, a wide receiver for the Lions, says he hopes this means that more local talent will be considered. "I think that's good for the culture, too. That'll be huge for us to get them down there," he also claimed. "I think that's big of getting a Detroiter to get in the mix and pick someone and help the organization."

Eminem Detroit Lions
Formula One: Formula One US Grand Prix
Oct 20, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Eminem performs on the super stage at Formula 1 Pirelli United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas. Mikala Compton / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn ImagesImages

"Because the culture," Williams continued. "I feel like that plays a part in bringing the team a long way and bringing everybody together."

Jesse Collins Entertainment (JCE) has been hired to produce the show. "We're thrilled to be working with Marshall and Paul, who are two of the most accomplished and respected names in the music industry, not to mention longtime Lions fans," Rod Wood, Lions president and CEO stated. "Their reputation in the business will attract top-tier talent and help us solidify this annual performance as one of the most anticipated cultural moments on the NFL calendar."

The news comes just days after Eminem surpassed a whopping 60 million streams on Spotify. This makes him the third most-streamed rapper on the platform. He's just behind Drake and Travis scott, who've racked up an impressive 123 million streams and 60.3 million streams, respectively.

