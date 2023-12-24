Bandhunta Izzy's Brother Killed In Baltimore Shooting

Bandhunta Jugg, the brother of Bandhunta Izzy, has reportedly been killed in a shooting in western Baltimore. Jugg was named as one of five victims in an early morning shooting in the neighborhood of Woodlawn. Jugg was the only deceased victim, with the other four victims being transferred to hospital.

“Our detectives are trying to ascertain what exactly transpired here before officers arrived. I believe the white vehicle is what the victims were sitting in at the time. I don’t necessarily know where all the victims were, but I do know this vehicle was involved. [Detectives] are working with local businesses to get all surveillance footage that’s available that may have captured this incident and the suspects responsible for this," a Baltimore Police Department spokesperson told reporters.

Tributes Pour In For Bandhunta Jugg

As the news of Jugg's death broke, tributes poured in for the late rapper. The most emotional tribute came in from Jugg's partner. "My handsome boy. You are my everything, i will forever love u past measures and i am so grateful to have experienced unconditional love from you. i will accomplish everything we discussed and i will always make sure ur name lives on. i have came to peace knowing that you will always be with me no matter what. This is love u don’t experience twice and im so thankful that i’ve experienced it with you," she began.

"If anyone knows me they know how much u meant to me. i am beyond blessed that god has placed u in my life, you are my best friend, and forever my true love. i will choose you again and again in every lifetime, im going to stay strong for you, you believed in me so much and i will never let you down, going 10x harder bc ik you got me, thank you for everything babe, just one more kiss, one more hug, one more hour, i’ll always be waiting for you judah. I’ll see u later my love💙forever jugg💫," she continued.

