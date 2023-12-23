Jim Jones & Juelz Santana Question Steph & Klay's "Splash Brothers" Title

Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, arguably one of the greatest shooting duos in NBA history, are better known by their moniker: the Splash Brothers. However, apparently this claim is nothing new, according to some OG New York MCs. Moreover, Jim Jones and Juelz Santana took to social media on Thursday (December 21) to claim that they called themselves the Splash Bros long before either basketball player was in the Golden State Warriors. It's unclear exactly what prompted this complaint after ten years under the title– at least, for Steph and Klay. It's also different types of "splashing" here: the Dipset duo has the drip, and the four-time champions make it rain from 3 on the boards.

"The original Splash Bros,” Jim Jones exclaimed. “I don’t know what Steph and Klay was talking about, but we been splashing before they been balling. We got the receipts to show it. Right now, we trying to figure out who decides war. Stop playing with us. This ain’t fashion, this is splashing. Pardon the drip." "Dipset, us," Juelz Santana added in the video below. "You see me in the middle of Harlem."

Jim Jones & Juelz Santana Call Out Steph Curry & Klay Thompson: Watch

Regardless of this, don't think for a second that the likes of Steph Curry and Klay Thompson aren't welcome in hip-hop. Never mind the endless lyrical references. The former in particular is even contributing to preserving an indelible cultural legacy in the game. His company Unanimous Media is producing an upcoming documentary on Mac Dre. It will chronicle the massive stamp he left behind on the Bay Area and West Coast hip-hop as a whole. It's just one of many ways in which he's been able to make a connection beyond pure association.

"Mac Dre is a cultural icon who made a tremendous impact on the Bay Area and beyond through his music and pioneering creativity,” Curry stated. “We’re honored to work with Mac Dre’s incredible mother, Wanda, to tell her son’s life story with respect and dignity for fans, the Bay Area community, and music lovers alike." We'll see how the Splash Brothers continue their dynamic– no matter which one you're talking about. For more on Jim Jones, Juelz Santana, Steph Curry, and Klay Thompson, log back into HNHH.

