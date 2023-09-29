Steph Curry-Produced Mac Dre Documentary Announced By Unanimous Media

Steph Curry's production company, Unanimous Media, has begun work on a documentary about Bay Area music icon Mac Dre. “Mac Dre is a cultural icon who made a tremendous impact on the Bay Area and beyond through his music and pioneering creativity. We’re honored to work with Mac Dre’s incredible mother, Wanda, to tell her son’s life story with respect and dignity for fans, the Bay Area community, and music lovers alike," Curry and Unanimous co-founder told Billboard.

Meanwhile, the aforementioned Wanda also spoke with Billboard. “I look forward to sharing how from Andre’s dreams of rapping emerged a blueprint that not only inspired a generation but also became a guide to conquering obstacles and fulfilling their entrepreneurial dreams," she told the outlet. Mac Dre was a pioneer of the Hyphy movement of the early 2000s. However, he was shot and killed in a drive-by attack on Route 71 in 2004.

Read More: Steph Curry Details His Under Armour Journey On “Sneaker Shooping”

Steph Curry Sings With Paramore

However, a Mac Dre documentary is not the only musical thing that Curry has been involved with lately. Back in August, Curry had the chance to perform with Paramore during a show. The Warriors superstar was invited on stage and performed "Misery Business" alongside the band. It was a magical moment for pop punk and basketball fans alike.

Elsewhere, Curry also had a brief cameo in the music video for Tobe Nwigwe's "Lil Fish, Big Pond". Furthermore, the song was recorded specially for a documentary about Curry's rise from unwanted college prospect to NBA superstar. In the video, Curry is fittingly fishing as Nwigwe raps about being underrated by the world. Additionally, Nwigwe was very excited to be involved with the project. “Oh it’s phenomenal. Steph’s story, his journey is an immaculate display of what’s possible, as it relates to achieving greatness. For anybody in the world, no matter if you play basketball or not. The path that he took, and the work ethic, discipline, consistency and stuff that he applied to his sport is amazing to see. It’s an honor to be a part of the story, even if it’s a song to highlight what he did.”

Read More: Michael Jordan Has Stephen A. Smith Read His Magic Johnson V Steph Curry Take Live On Air

[via]