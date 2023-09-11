Steph Curry Details His Under Armour Journey On “Sneaker Shooping”

Steph Curry is one of the greatest players to ever touch a basketball. Overall, he will go down as the guy who revolutionized the game of basketball as it pertains to the three-point shot. There were plenty of great three-point shooters before him. However, in just a short amount of time, he became the consensus greatest shooter of all time. He currently has the three-point record, and he continues to build on that record. With four championships to his name, he is an easy first-ballot Hall-of-Famer.

Additionally, Curry has been able to carve out a lane for himself with Under Armour. Before him, no NBA player was really repping Under Armour on their feet. However, Curry was able to change that thanks to his signature line with the company. On the most recent episode of Sneaker Shopping on Complex, Steph spoke at length about his relationship with Under Armour and how it turned out to be a huge blessing. Throughout the episode, he goes through the history of some of his best shoes with the brand.

Steph Curry At The Sneaker Store

Throughout the episode, Curry spoke excitedly about his brand. Additionally, he surprised some young women's basketball players with free shoes. As you can see, he hooked them up with the Under Armour Curry 10 "Met Gala" which acts a reference to a suit he wore to the famous event. Overall, this is a great shoe and it is also extremely rare. As you can imagine, the young hoopers were extremely excited to end up with these shoes in their possession.

Coming into this season, Curry will be wearing the UA Curry 11. Overall, this is proving to be another great silhouette from Steph that will likely go under the radar. That said, let us know your thoughts on Curry's sneaker line, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the sneaker world.

