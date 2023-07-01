Steph Curry hit a hole-in-one at the American Century Championship on the 7th hole, Saturday. Curry used a pitching wedge on the 152-yard hole. After doing so, the Golden State Warriors star sprinted onto the green in celebration. He is currently in the lead going into the final round on Sunday. The tournament is hosted as a celebrity event in Stateline, Nevada.

“From our vantage point, the crowd around the tee box, they kind of went cr*zy,” Curry said after his round. “And that drowned out the reaction from the green. All I saw was a bunch of hands go up. And then you just kind of black out. Celebrate. Cr*zy shot. Especially in a tournament like this, that atmosphere. I’m still coming down from the adrenaline rush. That was nuts.”

Steph Curry At The American Century Championship

STATELINE, NEVADA – JULY 14: Stephen Curry of NBA Golden State Warriors waves after his tee shot on the 16th hole on Day One of the 2023 American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course on July 14, 2023 in Stateline, Nevada. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

“I was dead tired,” Curry added. “We were in the middle of summer training, so I’m still getting work in getting ready for the basketball season but not to sprint like that. I had to catch my breath.” The impressive shot set social media ablaze with responses. One fan tweeted: “Watching Steph Curry play golf is more terrifying than basketball sometimes. A televised hole in one and it’s your part time sport? Nah bro.”Another wrote: “Steph Curry who is not a professional golfer hits a hole-in-one. His hand eye coordination needs to be studied in a lab. He is elite.”

Steph Curry Gets A Hole-In-One

As for the basketball court, Curry’s Golden State Warriors recently made a blockbuster trade, sending Jordan Poole to the Washington Wizards in exchange for veteran point guard Chris Paul. They will look to improve on a 2022-23 season that saw them lose in the Conference Semifinals to the Los Angeles Lakers.

