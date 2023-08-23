Michael Jordan Has Stephen A. Smith Read His Magic Johnson V Steph Curry Take Live On Air

Earlier this week, Steph Curry said he is the best point guard in the history of the NBA. “Yes. It’s me and Magic is that the conversation? … Obviously, I have to answer that way,” the Warriors star said while appearing on Gilbert Arena’s podcast. Magic and Steph’s stats are surprisingly comparable – Curry has now played one more year than Johnson did (granted, Johnson cut his career short due to his HIV status). Sure, Curry is a pure PG while Magic started his career as a shooting guard but even so, Curry dominates most statistical categories between the two players.

Of course, this is one of those offseason debates that flares up when no one has anything better to talk about. Both players are elite and really at the end of the day, it’s just meaningless bragging rights. However, someone who is taking his very seriously. In fact, he’s so invested in the topic that he texted Stephen A. Smith at 6AM to provide the ESPN veteran with a statement to read on air.

Smith Reads Jordan’s Magic-Curry Take

.@stephenasmith believes Steph is the best PG of all time ✍️ pic.twitter.com/eyQJvWqMp3 — First Take (@FirstTake) August 22, 2023

“Good morning, sir,” Smith read. “Although greatest of anything is always a debate, I beg to differ on greatest point guard of all time, with what you said. Magic Johnson is easily the best point guard of all time. Steph Curry is very close, but not in front of Magic. You must define ‘point guard’ to really have a serious debate. Steph Curry is by far the best shooter of all time — yes, his movement has created many shots for his teammates, he’s a career 43 percent three-point shooter. But Magic Johnson invented the triple-double,” Smith continued. “Not true invented, but makes it more noticeable in terms of the impact on the game. Magic was the best. We can go on, but I don’t want to take up too much of your time. I know you get the point. By the way — Magic has five NBA championships.”

The text came after Smith agreed, and reiterated his agreement after the text, that Curry was the best PG of all time. “He asked me to read it on the air,” Smith said. “He said I’m not backing up for it. I’m tired of this argument about Magic Johnson not being the best point guard in the history of the game. He is the best point guard in the history of basketball. That is from Michael Jordan.” Perhaps Jordan will roll up to Bristol to further debate the topic in the near future.

