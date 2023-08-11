Jim Jones Addresses Dipset Reunion Album & What It Would Take To Happen

As one of the biggest and best crews to come out of New York in the 2000s, Dipset took the hip-hop game by storm. Recently, one of its members Jim Jones sat down with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN on Drink Champs and addressed whether the group would ever come back together for a reunion album. Moreover, their last official release as a group was the 2018 album Diplomatic Ties, which was their first in 14 years. When considering whether he, Cam’ron, and Juelz Santana would hop on wax together again for a full-length, Capo brought the financials into play. However, he made it clear that it wasn’t all about the money.

“I ain’t gonna lie, if it was a perfect world and I could have things my way…” Jim Jones remarked. “For me this is just how I see it. Partnering up with the right person, whether it be a label or person who has an invested interest to see us win. And once we have a sound blueprint of that, and not to say it’s about the money. But money makes this s**t move when it comes to doing music.

Jim Jones Theorizes Potential Dipset Reunion Album

“There’s a certain aesthetic that we wanna see and a type of sound the people wanna hear,” Jim Jones continued. “We ain’t trying to cheat the people with things like that. I think a lot of that has been going on in the past years of us doing this Diplomat installments because we’re so used to this whole independent layout. But I think that we put so much work in things like that that I think the people deserve a real Diplomat.”

Meanwhile, this would be a new chapter in a history that resulted in tensions between the Roc-A-Fella-signed group and the label. However, there’s also plenty to look back on and reevaluate when it comes to avoiding those past mistakes. Jones himself recently reflected on how the falling out between the Roc’s heads, Jay-Z and Dame Dash, could’ve been avoided. On that note, log back into HNHH for the latest news and updates on Jim Jones and Dipset.

