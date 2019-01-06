splash brothers
- MusicDrake Allegedly Cease & Desisted French Montana Over "Splash Brothers" VerseThis claim surfaced in Rick Ross' response track to the 6ix God's diss towards him, Kendrick Lamar, and many others for their shots.ByGabriel Bras Nevares43.9K Views
- Pop CultureJim Jones & Juelz Santana Question Steph & Klay's "Splash Brothers" TitleThe rap duo's had plenty of time to claim OG ownership of the moniker, but it seems like something triggered them this time around.ByGabriel Bras Nevares2.6K Views
- MusicFrench Montana Claims Drake Pulled "Splash Brothers" Because Of AstroworldHe says Drake asked him to delay the record because it needed a few changes, but when Astroworld happened, Drizzy couldn't focus on music.ByErika Marie23.5K Views
- SportsKlay Thompson Has Perfect Response When Asked If KD Earned 'Splash Bro' Status"I think he is above and beyond a Splash Brother with his ability."ByKyle Rooney11.2K Views
- SportsWarriors Owner Intends On Keeping Steph Curry & Klay Thompson "Forever""Obviously, my intention is to keep them as part of our organization forever."ByDevin Ch18.4K Views
- SportsSteph Curry Climbs To 3rd All-Time In NBA's "3-Pointer List"Steph Curry climb to the top is a foregone conclusion.ByDevin Ch4.5K Views
- SportsWarriors & Kings Hit An NBA Record 41 Three-Pointers Last NightTwo of the NBA's finest 3-Point shooting teams got it poppin' last night.ByDevin Ch2.9K Views