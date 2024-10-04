Rome Streetz & Daringer Drop Off Their Touted Collab Project "Hatton Garden Holdup"

Fans and critics are already raving about this one.

Rome Streetz and Buffalo, New York producer Daringer have been reeling in quite a few curious ears lately. This unofficial duo has sneakily had hip-hop heads waiting for their collaboration project to drop. Well, Rome Streetz and Daringer have done just that this weekend, as Hatton Garden Holdup is now here. The London bred underground MC teased that him and his partner and crime had something serious cooking on his Instagram about three months ago. Accompanying a cold picture of them together was the caption, "We Been in the lab cooking up a batch," Rome began. "Almost that time to put the slab out on the streetz… To put it real simple Rome Streetz and Daringer bout to Drop a Album and it’s a f***in scud missile... Stay tuned!!"

This got some serious attention, especially from fellow East Coast natives such as Conway the Machine, Westside Gunn, and more. Leading up to the tape, "Starbvxkz" and "Sage" featuring ScHoolboy Q just a few weeks before October 4. Overall, we can see why the hype for Hatton Garden Holdup was so real. Daringer is cooking on nearly every beat here. He's able to create a luxurious, smoky, and grimy environment, which is perfect for an MC like Rome. His braggy and ultra-violent lyrics complement the various soundscapes that his beat maker lays down. Critics and causal listeners are raving about it as well, so be sure to get it on this ASAP.

